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The Kings River Boys at Clovis Bluegrass in the Park

The Kings River Boys at Clovis Bluegrass in the Park

The Kings River Boys bring high powered traditional bluegrass. This new band is fronted by multi-instrumentalist Jack Kinney with fiddle, dobro, guitar and bass back-up. Come early and pick your favorite spot under the trees. Remember to bring a lawn chair and money to "tip" the band.

Clovis Veterans Memorial Park
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Bluegrass in the Park, Clovis
https://www.facebook.com/p/Bluegrass-in-the-Park-Clovis-100057522374894/
Clovis Veterans Memorial Park
901 Fifth Street
Clovis, California 93612
https://www.cvmdistrict.org/