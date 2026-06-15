The Element at Clovis Bluegrass in the Park
The Element at Clovis Bluegrass in the Park
The Element includes some of the area's finest traditional bluegrass musicians. Their repertoire features standards as well as original songs with dobro, guitar, mandolin, bass and banjo. The audience is encouraged to come out early, bring a picnic dinner (no alcohol please), a lawn chair and money to "tip" the band.
Clovis Veterans Memorial Park
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Bluegrass in the Park, Clovis
Clovis Veterans Memorial Park
901 Fifth StreetClovis, California 93612