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The Element at Clovis Bluegrass in the Park

The Element at Clovis Bluegrass in the Park

The Element includes some of the area's finest traditional bluegrass musicians. Their repertoire features standards as well as original songs with dobro, guitar, mandolin, bass and banjo. The audience is encouraged to come out early, bring a picnic dinner (no alcohol please), a lawn chair and money to "tip" the band.

Clovis Veterans Memorial Park
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Bluegrass in the Park, Clovis
https://www.facebook.com/p/Bluegrass-in-the-Park-Clovis-100057522374894/
Clovis Veterans Memorial Park
901 Fifth Street
Clovis, California 93612
https://www.cvmdistrict.org/