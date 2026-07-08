The Big Fresno Fair: 15th Annual Job Fair
The Big Fresno Fair: 15th Annual Job Fair
The Big Fresno Fair is seeking individuals who can demonstrate excellent customer service in an entertaining and family-friendly environment at this job fair taking place in the Commerce Building at the Fresno Fairgrounds on August 19.
Fresno Fairgrounds
For details and a list of opportunities:
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Wed, 19 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The Big Fresno Fair
Fresno Fairgrounds
1121 S. Chance Ave.Fresno, California 93702