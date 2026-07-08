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The Big Fresno Fair: 15th Annual Job Fair

The Big Fresno Fair: 15th Annual Job Fair

The Big Fresno Fair is seeking individuals who can demonstrate excellent customer service in an entertaining and family-friendly environment at this job fair taking place in the Commerce Building at the Fresno Fairgrounds on August 19.

Fresno Fairgrounds
For details and a list of opportunities:
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Wed, 19 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Big Fresno Fair
https://www.fresnofair.com/
Fresno Fairgrounds
1121 S. Chance Ave.
Fresno, California 93702