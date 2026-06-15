© 2026 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
White Ash Broadcasting, Inc
2589 Alluvial Ave. Clovis, CA 93611
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Silver City at Clovis Bluegrass in the Park

Silver City at Clovis Bluegrass in the Park

Silver City returns to the Valley from their home base in Folsom, California. The quartet recently was featured at the Grass Valley Bluegrass Festival. The audience is encouraged to come out early, bring a lawn chair and a picnic dinner (no alcohol please), and cash to "tip" the band.

Clovis Veterans Memorial Park
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Bluegrass in the Park, Clovis
https://www.facebook.com/p/Bluegrass-in-the-Park-Clovis-100057522374894/
Clovis Veterans Memorial Park
901 Fifth Street
Clovis, California 93612
https://www.cvmdistrict.org/