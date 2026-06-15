Silver City at Clovis Bluegrass in the Park
Silver City at Clovis Bluegrass in the Park
Silver City returns to the Valley from their home base in Folsom, California. The quartet recently was featured at the Grass Valley Bluegrass Festival. The audience is encouraged to come out early, bring a lawn chair and a picnic dinner (no alcohol please), and cash to "tip" the band.
Clovis Veterans Memorial Park
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Bluegrass in the Park, Clovis
Clovis Veterans Memorial Park
901 Fifth StreetClovis, California 93612