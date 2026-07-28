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Sequoia Symphony Orchestra: The Rite of Spring

Sequoia Symphony Orchestra: The Rite of Spring

Close the season with music that changed the world. Gala Flagello's fiery Bravado sets the stage, followed by Saint-Saens's brilliant Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor featuring SSO favorite Dominic Cheli. The finale: Igor Stravinsky's revolutionary The Rite of Spring.

Visalia Fox Theatre
$18 - $58
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 17 Apr 2027
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Event Supported By

Sequoia Symphony Orchestra
https://www.sequoiasymphonyorchestra.com/

Artist Group Info

Dominic Cheli
https://www.dominiccheli.com/
Visalia Fox Theatre
308 W. Main St.
Visalia, California 93291
https://www.foxvisalia.org/