Sequoia Symphony Orchestra: The Rite of Spring
Sequoia Symphony Orchestra: The Rite of Spring
Close the season with music that changed the world. Gala Flagello's fiery Bravado sets the stage, followed by Saint-Saens's brilliant Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor featuring SSO favorite Dominic Cheli. The finale: Igor Stravinsky's revolutionary The Rite of Spring.
Visalia Fox Theatre
$18 - $58
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 17 Apr 2027
Event Supported By
Sequoia Symphony Orchestra
Artist Group Info
Dominic Cheli