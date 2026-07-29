Sequoia Symphony Orchestra: The Planets
Sequoia Symphony Orchestra: The Planets
Begin the New Year with music of radiant power and cosmic wonder. Christopher Theofanidis's luminous Rainbow Body opens the program, followed by Bruch's soaring Violin Concerto in D minor performed by the Philadelphia Orchestra's long-serving, world-renowned, concertmaster, David Kim. The journey concludes with Gustav Holt's spectacular The Planets - a thrilling tour of the solar system in sound.
Visalia Fox Theatre
$18 - $58
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 16 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
Sequoia Symphony Orchestra
Artist Group Info
David Kim