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Sequoia Symphony Orchestra: The Planets

Sequoia Symphony Orchestra: The Planets

Begin the New Year with music of radiant power and cosmic wonder. Christopher Theofanidis's luminous Rainbow Body opens the program, followed by Bruch's soaring Violin Concerto in D minor performed by the Philadelphia Orchestra's long-serving, world-renowned, concertmaster, David Kim. The journey concludes with Gustav Holt's spectacular The Planets - a thrilling tour of the solar system in sound.

Visalia Fox Theatre
$18 - $58
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 16 Jan 2027
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Event Supported By

Sequoia Symphony Orchestra
https://www.sequoiasymphonyorchestra.com/

Artist Group Info

David Kim
https://davidkimviolin.com/
Visalia Fox Theatre
308 W. Main St.
Visalia, California 93291
https://www.foxvisalia.org/