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Sequoia Symphony Orchestra: Pirates of the Caribbean

Sequoia Symphony Orchestra: Pirates of the Caribbean

Host the sails and set course for adventure! This high-seas spectacular brings the swashbuckling thrills and unforgettable melodies of the film Pirates of the Caribbean to the concert hall. Watch the film on a giant screen accompanied live by the Sequoia Symphony Orchestra.

Visalia Fox Theatre
$18 - $63
Every week through Oct 24, 2026.
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Sequoia Symphony Orchestra
https://www.sequoiasymphonyorchestra.com/
Visalia Fox Theatre
308 W. Main St.
Visalia, California 93291
https://www.foxvisalia.org/