Sequoia Symphony Orchestra: Pirates of the Caribbean
Sequoia Symphony Orchestra: Pirates of the Caribbean
Host the sails and set course for adventure! This high-seas spectacular brings the swashbuckling thrills and unforgettable melodies of the film Pirates of the Caribbean to the concert hall. Watch the film on a giant screen accompanied live by the Sequoia Symphony Orchestra.
Visalia Fox Theatre
$18 - $63
Every week through Oct 24, 2026.
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Event Supported By
Sequoia Symphony Orchestra