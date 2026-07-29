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Sequoia Symphony Orchestra: Home Alone

Sequoia Symphony Orchestra: Home Alone

A true holiday favorite, this beloved comedy classic features renowned composer John Williams' charming and delightful score performed live to picture by the Sequoia Symphony Orchestra. Macaulay Culkin stars as Kevin McCallister, an 8-year-old boy who's accidentally left behind when his family leaves for Christmas vacation and who must defend his home against two bungling thieves.

Visalia Fox Theatre
$18 - $63
Every week through Dec 19, 2026.
Friday: 07:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Sequoia Symphony Orchestra
https://www.sequoiasymphonyorchestra.com/
Visalia Fox Theatre
308 W. Main St.
Visalia, California 93291
https://www.foxvisalia.org/