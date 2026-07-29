Sequoia Symphony Orchestra: Home Alone
Sequoia Symphony Orchestra: Home Alone
A true holiday favorite, this beloved comedy classic features renowned composer John Williams' charming and delightful score performed live to picture by the Sequoia Symphony Orchestra. Macaulay Culkin stars as Kevin McCallister, an 8-year-old boy who's accidentally left behind when his family leaves for Christmas vacation and who must defend his home against two bungling thieves.
Visalia Fox Theatre
$18 - $63
Every week through Dec 19, 2026.
Friday: 07:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Supported By
Sequoia Symphony Orchestra