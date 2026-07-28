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Sequoia Symphony Orchestra: Elegy and Enigma

Sequoia Symphony Orchestra: Elegy and Enigma

Benjamin Britten's powerful Sinfonia di Requiem opens the evening, followed by Camille Saint-Saens's dazzling Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso featuring Julliard alumni, violinist Simon Hagopian. Edward Elgar's beloved Enigma Variations closes the program - an emotional and majestic tribute to friendship.

Visalia Fox Theatre
$18 - $58
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 20 Mar 2027
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Event Supported By

Sequoia Symphony Orchestra
https://www.sequoiasymphonyorchestra.com/

Artist Group Info

Simon Hagopian
https://www.diablosymphony.org/2025-2026-guest-artists/simon-hagopian/
Visalia Fox Theatre
308 W. Main St.
Visalia, California 93291
https://www.foxvisalia.org/