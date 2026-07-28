Sequoia Symphony Orchestra: Elegy and Enigma
Sequoia Symphony Orchestra: Elegy and Enigma
Benjamin Britten's powerful Sinfonia di Requiem opens the evening, followed by Camille Saint-Saens's dazzling Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso featuring Julliard alumni, violinist Simon Hagopian. Edward Elgar's beloved Enigma Variations closes the program - an emotional and majestic tribute to friendship.
Visalia Fox Theatre
$18 - $58
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 20 Mar 2027
Event Supported By
Sequoia Symphony Orchestra
Artist Group Info
Simon Hagopian