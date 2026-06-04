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Respite by the River: Reading by Author Talia Lakshmi Kolluri

Respite by the River: Reading by Author Talia Lakshmi Kolluri

Talia Lakshmi Kolluri's debut collection of short stories, What We Fed to the Manticore (Tin House 2022), was a finalist for the 2023 Carol Shields Prize for Fiction and was longlisted for the 2023 Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction and the 2023 Aspen Words Literary Prize, among other honors. The evening will also feature live music with Jeff Bowman, so bring your dinner, lawn chair or blanket.

San Joaquin River Parkway and Conservation Trust
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
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San Joaquin River Parkway and Conservation Trust
11605 Old Friant Rd
Fresno, California 93730
https://www.riverparkway.org