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Respite by the River: Reading by Author Steven Sanchez

Respite by the River: Reading by Author Steven Sanchez

Steven Sanchez’s debut book, Phantom Tongue (Sundress Publications), was chosen by Mark Doty for the Rochelle Ratner Memorial Award. He is a CantoMundo Fellow, a Lambda Literary Fellow, and the inaugural winner of the Federico Garcia Lorca Poetry Prize for an emerging Latinx poet and was also awarded residencies from Tin House and the Civitella Ranieri Foundation. The evening will also feature live music with Tip Jar, so bring your dinner, lawn chair or blanket.

San Joaquin River Parkway and Conservation Trust
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 13 Aug 2026
Get Tickets
San Joaquin River Parkway and Conservation Trust
11605 Old Friant Rd
Fresno, California 93730
https://www.riverparkway.org