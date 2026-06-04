Respite by the River: Reading by Author Steven Sanchez

Steven Sanchez’s debut book, Phantom Tongue (Sundress Publications), was chosen by Mark Doty for the Rochelle Ratner Memorial Award. He is a CantoMundo Fellow, a Lambda Literary Fellow, and the inaugural winner of the Federico Garcia Lorca Poetry Prize for an emerging Latinx poet and was also awarded residencies from Tin House and the Civitella Ranieri Foundation. The evening will also feature live music with Tip Jar, so bring your dinner, lawn chair or blanket.