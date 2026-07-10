Respite by the River: Reading by Author Lena Mubsutina

Lena Mubsutina is the author of Amreekiya, an Arab American Book Award winner, a finalist for the Louise Meriwether First Book Prize, and one of Foreword’s “Four Phenomenal Debut Novels.” Her work has appeared in Sukoon, A Gathering Together, and The Offing, among others, and she has been nominated for two Pushcart Prizes. The evening will also feature live music with Morning Star, so bring your dinner, lawn chair or blanket.