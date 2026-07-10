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Respite by the River: Reading by Author Brynn Saito

Respite by the River: Reading by Author Brynn Saito

Brynn Saito is the author of three poetry collections, including Under a Future Sky (Red Hen Press, 2023). She co-edited with Brandon Shimoda The Gate of Memory: Poems by Descendants of Nikkei Wartime Incarceration (Haymarket Books, 2025) and her work has appeared in the New York Times, VOGUE, and American Poetry Review. Brynn teaches in the English department at Fresno State. The evening will also feature live music with Scats on the Sly, so bring your dinner, lawn chair or blanket.

San Joaquin River Parkway and Conservation Trust
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
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San Joaquin River Parkway and Conservation Trust
11605 Old Friant Rd
Fresno, California 93730
https://www.riverparkway.org