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Opening Reception: "F L O W"

Opening Reception: "F L O W"

Visit the River Center Art Gallery to observe the abstract wonder inspired by water, created by talented local artists Anne Scheid and Carolyn Zutler. Discuss F L O W with the artists themselves during the opening reception. Light refreshments will be provided.

San Joaquin River Parkway and Conservation Trust
For details:
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Get Tickets
San Joaquin River Parkway and Conservation Trust
11605 Old Friant Rd
Fresno, California 93730
https://www.riverparkway.org