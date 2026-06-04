Opening Reception: "F L O W"
Opening Reception: "F L O W"
Visit the River Center Art Gallery to observe the abstract wonder inspired by water, created by talented local artists Anne Scheid and Carolyn Zutler. Discuss F L O W with the artists themselves during the opening reception. Light refreshments will be provided.
San Joaquin River Parkway and Conservation Trust
For details:
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
San Joaquin River Parkway and Conservation Trust
11605 Old Friant RdFresno, California 93730