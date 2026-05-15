Merced County Fair
Merced County Fair
Family fun returns with live music, thrilling grandstand events, carnival rides, daily entertainment, and great discounts. Enjoy up-and-coming artists on three stages, Monsters of Destruction Monster Trucks, PRCA Professional Rodeo, and the return of Jaripeo Tremendo—all part of an annual fair experience packed with fun for everyone.
Merced County Fair
For details:
08:00 AM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026
Merced County Fair
900 Martin Luther King Jr. WayMerced, California 95341