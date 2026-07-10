Lone Quail at Summer Fox Tower
Lone Quail at Summer Fox Tower
Lone Quail writes songs about lost places, stray chases, and the scrappy resolve it takes to move forward when the path is unclear. The songs move between stripped-down twang, groove-driven rock, and immersive walls of sound. Americana soul meets hypnotic indie rock through reverby guitars and a dynamic rhythm section that draws on influences like the Velvet Underground and Galaxie 500.
Summer Fox Brewing Company
For details:
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Artist Group Info
Lone Quail
Summer Fox Brewing Company
6585 N Santa Fe Ave.Fresno, California 93722