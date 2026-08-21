The final two performances of the NY production of “Janka” will run at Good Company Players’ 2nd Space Theatre in Fresno’s Tower District. “Janka” is the true story of Janka Festinger, of Sighet, Romania; how she survived Auschwitz and slave labor, how she immigrated to America to begin a new life, and how near the end of her life she finally tells her story. The role of “Janka” is performed by Janice Noga, Janka’s daughter-in-law. It is written by Oscar Speace, Janka’s son, and directed by James Phillip Gates.