How Does The Central Valley Harness Its Power?

How are leaders in Fresno harnessing current changes to transform the region for the better? And what does it mean for the Central Valley and for California? This panel conversation during Arte América’s “Arte, Pero Later” evening hours will be moderated by Fresnoland founder and editor-in-chief Danielle Bergstrom and will feature affordable housing developer Betsy McGovern-Garcia, Fresno County Public Health Director Joe Prado, and “Shaan Punjab Di” radio host and City of Fresno planning commissioner Gurdeep Shergill.