Hinds LifeCare Annual Gala: From Darkness to Light
Hinds LifeCare Annual Gala: From Darkness to Light
Enjoy an evening of exceptional dining, exciting silent and live auctions, inspiring stories, and heartfelt moments—all while supporting Hinds LifeCare's mission to provide compassionate care and comfort to patients and families throughout our community.
Clovis Veterans Memorial District
$150
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Hinds LifeCare
Clovis Veterans Memorial District
808 4th StreetClovis, California 93612