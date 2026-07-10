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Hinds LifeCare Annual Gala: From Darkness to Light

Hinds LifeCare Annual Gala: From Darkness to Light

Enjoy an evening of exceptional dining, exciting silent and live auctions, inspiring stories, and heartfelt moments—all while supporting Hinds LifeCare's mission to provide compassionate care and comfort to patients and families throughout our community.

Clovis Veterans Memorial District
$150
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hinds LifeCare
https://hindslifecare.org/
Clovis Veterans Memorial District
808 4th Street
Clovis, California 93612
https://cvmdistrict.ca.gov/