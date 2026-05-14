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Fresno Jazz Composers Collective

Fresno Jazz Composers Collective

Experience an unforgettable evening of music featuring an incredible lineup of Central Valley talent and internationally recognized artists: Enjoy performances by Fulbright Scholar and Fresno State Professor of Music Composition Ben Boone, Fresno State Director of Jazz Studies Richard Giddens, FPU Professor Chris Janzen, and Tony Montanez of acclaimed Spanish pop group Y La Bamba.

Warkentine Culture and Arts Center, Fresno Pacific University
For details:
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 19 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

JazzFresno
https://www.facebook.com/JazzFresno/

Artist Group Info

Benjamin Boone
https://benjaminboone.com/
Warkentine Culture and Arts Center, Fresno Pacific University
4838 E. Butler Ave.
Fresno, California 93702
https://www.fresno.edu/arts/theater/theater-box-office