Fresno Jazz Composers Collective
Fresno Jazz Composers Collective
Experience an unforgettable evening of music featuring an incredible lineup of Central Valley talent and internationally recognized artists: Enjoy performances by Fulbright Scholar and Fresno State Professor of Music Composition Ben Boone, Fresno State Director of Jazz Studies Richard Giddens, FPU Professor Chris Janzen, and Tony Montanez of acclaimed Spanish pop group Y La Bamba.
Warkentine Culture and Arts Center, Fresno Pacific University
For details:
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 19 May 2026
Event Supported By
JazzFresno
Artist Group Info
Benjamin Boone
Warkentine Culture and Arts Center, Fresno Pacific University
4838 E. Butler Ave.Fresno, California 93702