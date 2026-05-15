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Fresno Family Folk Hour

Fresno Family Folk Hour

Fresno Family Folk Hour is a family-friendly show case. It features 8 acoustic performers from the Central valley and beyond. All artist perform acoustic songs in a variety of genres with an emphasis on independent voices and mindful listeners. The event hosted is by Brother Luke of Brother Luke & The Comrades.

Tioga-Sequoia Beer Garden
03:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026

Artist Group Info

Brother Luke and The Comrades
https://www.facebook.com/brotherlukeandthecomrades/
Tioga-Sequoia Beer Garden
745 Fulton St.
Fresno, California 93721
https://tiogasequoia.com/tsbeergarden/