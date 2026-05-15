Fresno Family Folk Hour
Fresno Family Folk Hour
Fresno Family Folk Hour is a family-friendly show case. It features 8 acoustic performers from the Central valley and beyond. All artist perform acoustic songs in a variety of genres with an emphasis on independent voices and mindful listeners. The event hosted is by Brother Luke of Brother Luke & The Comrades.
Tioga-Sequoia Beer Garden
03:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026
Artist Group Info
Brother Luke and The Comrades
Tioga-Sequoia Beer Garden
745 Fulton St.Fresno, California 93721