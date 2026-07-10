FLYP July Mixer
FLYP July Mixer
Fresno’s Leading Young Professionals (FLYP) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering young professionals through leadership development, networking, and community engagement. The July Mixer will be a great evening of networking, yummy food and great vibes. This is a free event open to anyone to attend who is looking to meet new people, build a business, grow their network, or explore opportunities.
559 Taqueria
To RSVP:
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 22 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Fresno's Leading Young Professionals (FLYP)