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FLYP July Mixer

FLYP July Mixer

Fresno’s Leading Young Professionals (FLYP) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering young professionals through leadership development, networking, and community engagement. The July Mixer will be a great evening of networking, yummy food and great vibes. This is a free event open to anyone to attend who is looking to meet new people, build a business, grow their network, or explore opportunities.

559 Taqueria
To RSVP:
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 22 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Fresno's Leading Young Professionals (FLYP)
https://www.flypinfo.com/
559 Taqueria
1320 Clovis Avenue
Clovis, California 93612
https://559streettacos.com/