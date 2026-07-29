Doris Kearns Goodwin - Leadership for a More Perfect Union: Lessons from America at 250

The Maddy Institute Speaker Series presents Presidential Historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning Author Doris Kearns Goodwin.

Presidential Historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning Author Doris Kearns Goodwin returns to Fresno State after a decade for an exclusive event with The Maddy Institute! Join us on September 2, from 5:30 to 7:00 pm, for a discussion on Leadership for a More Perfect Union: Lessons from America at 250.

As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, Pulitzer Prize–winning historian Doris Kearns Goodwin offers a powerful reflection on our nation’s extraordinary journey—from the founding ideals of 1776 to the challenges and triumphs that have defined each generation. Drawing on her study of visionary leaders, including George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin Roosevelt, Harry Truman, and Lyndon Johnson, Goodwin explores how leadership, civic courage, and a shared sense of purpose have guided America through moments of division and transformation. In this dynamic and timely presentation, Goodwin connects the lessons of history to today, urging us to unite around our common purpose and consider how we can work together toward a more inclusive, hopeful, and united future. With a personal connection to the nation’s founding—through an ancestor who fought in the Revolutionary War—she brings a unique, intimate perspective on the American experiment. Audiences will leave inspired, uplifted, and equipped to think differently about leadership, unity, and their role in shaping that future.