Disability Pride in the Park
Disability Pride in the Park
Join Resources for Independence Central Valley as they celebrate 50 years of service and honor the power of disability pride. Disability Pride in the Park is a family-friendly community event bringing people together to celebrate identity, connect with valuable local resources, and enjoy a day of entertainment.
Inspiration Park
For details:
08:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Resources for Independence Central Valley
Inspiration Park
5770 W. Gettysburg Ave.Fresno, California 93722