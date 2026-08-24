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Disability Pride in the Park

Disability Pride in the Park

Join Resources for Independence Central Valley as they celebrate 50 years of service and honor the power of disability pride. Disability Pride in the Park is a family-friendly community event bringing people together to celebrate identity, connect with valuable local resources, and enjoy a day of entertainment.

Inspiration Park
For details:
08:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Resources for Independence Central Valley
https://ricv.org/
Inspiration Park
5770 W. Gettysburg Ave.
Fresno, California 93722