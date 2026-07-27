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Clothing Swap

Clothing Swap

Are you looking to up your fashion game? Betty Rodriguez Library is hosting a clothing swap for teens (Grade 6 through 12). Bring your clean, washed unwanted or too-small clothing to trade. See something you like? Take it. It's free! Disclaimer: Most clothing and accessories at this event may have been previously worn. All participants are required to keep all items that have not been swapped.

Betty Rodriguez Library
For details:
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Fresno County Public Library
https://www.fresnolibrary.org/
Betty Rodriguez Library
3040 N Cedar Ave.
Fresno, California 93703
https://www.fresnolibrary.org/branch/betty.html