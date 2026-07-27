Bella Notte: An Evening for the Symphony
Bella Notte: An Evening for the Symphony
Join the Sequoia Symphony Orchestra for Bella Notte: An Evening for the Symphony, the orchestra’s annual fundraising gala. Enjoy an elegant evening featuring hors d’oeuvres, wine, a Vintage Press dinner, live string ensemble music, silent and live auctions, and desserts.
Dr. Sukh Bhajal Residence
$185
05:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Sequoia Symphony Orchestra
Dr. Sukh Bhajal Residence
27293 Road 92Visalia, California 93277