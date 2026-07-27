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Bella Notte: An Evening for the Symphony

Bella Notte: An Evening for the Symphony

Join the Sequoia Symphony Orchestra for Bella Notte: An Evening for the Symphony, the orchestra’s annual fundraising gala. Enjoy an elegant evening featuring hors d’oeuvres, wine, a Vintage Press dinner, live string ensemble music, silent and live auctions, and desserts.

Dr. Sukh Bhajal Residence
$185
05:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Sequoia Symphony Orchestra
https://www.sequoiasymphonyorchestra.com/
Dr. Sukh Bhajal Residence
27293 Road 92
Visalia, California 93277