Artist Talk: Guerrilla Girls
Artist Talk: Guerrilla Girls
On display now through October 9 in the Fresno State Conley Gallery is an exhibition of the Guerrilla Girls social protest posters. An in-person artist talk featuring the Guerrilla Girls will be held September 10 in the Resnick Student Union at Fresno State. A reception will follow in the Conley Art Gallery. All events are free and open to the public. Parking is $5.
Fresno State, Phebe Conley Art Gallery
For details:
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Fresno State, School of Art, Design and Art History
Artist Group Info
Guerrilla Girls
Fresno State, Phebe Conley Art Gallery
5225 N. Backer Ave.Fresno, California 93704