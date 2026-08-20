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Artist Talk: Guerrilla Girls

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Artist Talk: Guerrilla Girls

On display now through October 9 in the Fresno State Conley Gallery is an exhibition of the Guerrilla Girls social protest posters. An in-person artist talk featuring the Guerrilla Girls will be held September 10 in the Resnick Student Union at Fresno State. A reception will follow in the Conley Art Gallery. All events are free and open to the public. Parking is $5.

Fresno State, Phebe Conley Art Gallery
For details:
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Fresno State, School of Art, Design and Art History
https://cah.fresnostate.edu/artanddesign/

Artist Group Info

Guerrilla Girls
https://www.guerrillagirls.com/
Fresno State, Phebe Conley Art Gallery
5225 N. Backer Ave.
Fresno, California 93704
https://www.facebook.com/conleygallery/