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Ara Oshagan: Armenian Diasporic Trajectories Photography Exhibition

Ara Oshagan: Armenian Diasporic Trajectories Photography Exhibition

A photographic exhibition tracing diasporic displacement, continuity, and futurity across four interconnected Armenian cities and spaces. Ara Oshagan is a widely recognized Armenian diasporic photographer and artist who has authored four books of photography and exhibits nationally and internationally. An opening reception for the exhibition will be held on September 13 at the University Library, Leon S. Peters Ellipse Gallery, 2nd Floor, Fresno State.

Fresno State Library
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Fresno State Armenian Studies Program
http://www.fresnostate.edu/artshum/armenianstudies/
Fresno State Library
5200 N. Barton Ave.
Fresno, California 93740
http://library.fresnostate.edu