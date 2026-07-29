4th Annual Queer Housing Summit
4th Annual Queer Housing Summit
For the first time, the Summit will be a two-day convening featuring keynote speakers, panels, workshops, art, and opportunities to connect with organizers, advocates, artists, students, and community members.
Fresno City College, Old Administration Building
$20 - $35
08:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Aug 22, 2026.
Event Supported By
South Tower Community Land Trust
Fresno City College, Old Administration Building
1101 East University Ave.Fresno, California 93741