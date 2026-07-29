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4th Annual Queer Housing Summit

4th Annual Queer Housing Summit

For the first time, the Summit will be a two-day convening featuring keynote speakers, panels, workshops, art, and opportunities to connect with organizers, advocates, artists, students, and community members.

Fresno City College, Old Administration Building
$20 - $35
08:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Aug 22, 2026.
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Event Supported By

South Tower Community Land Trust
https://www.southtowerclt.org/
Fresno City College, Old Administration Building
1101 East University Ave.
Fresno, California 93741