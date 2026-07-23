Walking with 'The Emperor of Gladness,' author Ocean Vuong

Acclaimed author and poet Ocean Vuong‘s latest book, “The Emperor of Gladness,” is out in paperback.

Here & Now‘s Emiko Tamagawa took a walk with Vuong by the Mill River in Massachusetts to talk about the book and the inspiration he finds on his river walks.

Book excerpt: ‘The Emperor of Gladness’

By Ocean Vuong

From “The Emperor of Gladness” by Ocean Vuong, published by Penguin Press, an imprint of Penguin Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. Copyright © 2025 by Ocean Vuong

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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