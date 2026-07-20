© 2026 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
White Ash Broadcasting, Inc
2589 Alluvial Ave. Clovis, CA 93611
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Why Taiwan rallied behind a unlikely nation in the World Cup

WBUR
Published July 20, 2026 at 9:12 AM PDT

For more than five weeks, the World Cup brought millions of people together on city streets and in huge stadiums in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, in bars and restaurants, and homes.

In Taiwan, the tournament quickly took on a political dimension.

As China has increased its diplomatic pressure on the island, many fans — including Taiwan’s president — found themselves rallying behind an unlikely nation.

Jan Camenzind Broomby reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR