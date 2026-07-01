Review: ‘Rhythm Heaven Groove’ is a pitch-perfect surprise

I’m not even that great at “Rhythm Heaven Groove,” but I adore its absurdities.

Bounce fruit off your biceps by flexing to the beat. Shout in time to communicate with an alien. Catch pudding molds with your robot hands while blasting defective puddings with your laser eyes. Pop bubbles as they drop from a conveyor belt. Open and close the umbrella on your head to keep up with a synchronized routine.

Such minigames make up the majority of “Rhythm Heaven Groove,” the latest entry in a beloved series that went dormant in 2015. Each stage may only take a few minutes to pass, but will likely take many tries to perfect. Finish four such minigames to unlock a remix that blends them together, backed by some truly banging songs.

Despite branching off of the loopy “WarioWare” party game franchise, “Groove” demands absolute concentration. Don’t attempt it while you’re sleepy or riding a noisy train, as I did, and for heaven’s sake, make sure you’ve got the volume up!

/ Miss a beat in the solo mode of "Rhythm Heaven Groove" and risk the displeasure of your fellow dancers. (Courtesy of James Mastromarino/Nintendo)

“Groove” may look silly, but its later levels get as uncompromising as J.K. Simmons’ jazz tyrant in “Whiplash.” At least you won’t risk getting a chair thrown at you – missing a beat is usually funny, as you’ll see the characters around you wince or give you a stink eye.

You don’t have to lock in alone. “Groove” also teems with co-op and competitive stages that’ll have you sprinting on balloons or serving tennis balls into the faces of monsters. Between its many modes, challenges and secrets, the game more than justifies the $40 price tag.

/ Cooperate to slam tennis balls into waves of enemies. (Courtesy of Nintendo)

Yet “Groove” isn’t for everyone. If you want a wider catalog of recognizable songs, you’re better off with “Beat Saber” or even an old “Guitar Hero.” If you crave a story, try “Goodbye Volcano High” or “Unbeatable.” If you’re more keen on combat, shimmy over to “Crypt of the NecroDancer” or its spinoffs, “Rift of the NecroDancer” and “Cadence of Hyrule.”

But for a rhythm gaming purist, you simply can’t do better. “Groove” is everything I hoped for the series’ return and more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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