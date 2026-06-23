The ocean is suffering from climate chaos. Could it also be the ultimate climate solution?

Climate change is ravaging life in the ocean. Warming temperatures and rising acidity are wreaking havoc on marine ecosystems and contributing to extreme weather events around the world. But the ocean might also be humanity’s best shot at restoring balance to the climate.

During the WBUR Festival in Boston on June 1, Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talked about climate change and the ocean with one of the world’s leading experts, Peter de Menocal, director of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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