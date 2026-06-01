Americans are putting more money into retirement. They're also withdrawing funds from those accounts

A new report by Fidelity Investments exposed a contradictory reality. Americans are contributing more to 401(k) and 403(b) accounts than ever before, but they’re also taking penalties to tap into those funds early.

CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger discusses what this trend means and how you should think about retirement in a volatile economy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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