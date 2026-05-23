Fresh Air Weekend: Zayd Ayers Dohrn's childhood on the run; Writer Jesmyn Ward

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Son of radicals, Zayd Ayers Dohrn details a childhood underground and on the run: Dohrn's parents, Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn, helped found the Weather Underground. "I knew that the FBI was chasing us," he says. His memoir is Dangerous, Dirty, Violent, and Young.

In the face of devastating loss, Jesmyn Ward holds onto 'respair': Ward learned the term "respair" — meaning the recovery of hope after despair — during the pandemic. Her new book On Witness and Respair is an essay collection on grief, motherhood and survival.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

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