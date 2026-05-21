© 2026 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
White Ash Broadcasting, Inc
2589 Alluvial Ave. Clovis, CA 93611
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Colorado Democratic governor censured for commuting prison sentence of 2020 election denier

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 21, 2026 at 8:59 AM PDT

The Colorado State Democratic Party voted to censure Gov. Jared Polis over his decision to commute the sentence of former county clerk Tina Peters, who was sentenced for tampering with voting machines during the 2020 election.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan discusses the latest with Bente Birkeland, public affairs reporter at Colorado Public Radio.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom