The News Roundup - Domestic

Democratic presidential candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris’ interview with Fox News aired this week as polls suggest the momentum she enjoyed in August has slowed somewhat.

As Republican lawmakers in southeastern states scramble to try and provide aid to their constituents affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, they’re struggling to stem the tide of misinformation being spread by prominent members of the GOP.

Walgreens is set to close 1,200 stores over the next 3 years and some 800 more are under evaluation.

We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

