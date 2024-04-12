© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
The News Roundup - International

WAMU 88.5
Published April 12, 2024 at 5:32 AM PDT
U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida toast each other during a state dinner in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC.
Joe Biden has spoken out about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s actions in his campaign against Hamas in Gaza, saying that he believes that “what [Netanyahu’s] doing is a mistake. I don’t agree with his approach.”

Biden also spent time this week with Japanese officials, promising a new era of strategic coordination this week alongside Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

After eight years of deadlock, the European Union passed a new asylum and migration pact.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe in the international hour of the News Roundup.

