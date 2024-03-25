How to start a book club: Tips and reading suggestions
Host Scott Tong speaks with “The Stacks” host and creator Traci Thomas about book clubs: why to start one, how to select books and tips on keeping it running smoothly.
Book club recommendations
- “You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty” by Akwaeke Emezi
- “Monsters” by Claire Dederer
- “Passing” by Nella Larsen
- “Romeo and Juliet” by William Shakespeare
- “True Biz” by Sara Novic
- “Prison by Any Other Name” by Maya Schenwar and Victoria Law
- “The Trees” by Percival Everett
- “The Best We Could Do” by Thi Bui
- “The Office of Historical Corrections” by Danielle Evans
- “Beloved” by Toni Morrison
- “Breathe” by Imani Perry
- “Never Let Me Go” by Kazuo Ishiguro
- “The Light of the World” by Elizabeth Alexander
- “Exit West” by Mohsin Hamid
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
