The News Roundup - Domestic

Published March 15, 2024 at 6:34 AM PDT
The Boeing regional headquarters is seen amid the coronavirus pandemic in Arlington, Virginia.
After months of discussion about his advanced age, President Joe Biden leaned into the issue of his health and mental acuity in his first ad of the general election.

Months before November, the Republican National Convention is making some serious changes. A new Trump-backed leadership team fired 60 staffers this week.

A former Boeing whistleblower, John Barnett, was found dead this week of apparent self-inflicted wounds.

From a statement to CNN by his lawyers:

We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

