The evolving nature of cyber warfare

Hacking and cyber attacks aren’t just about flashing pop-ups and phishing emails anymore.

Groups of online criminals have become bolder and more sophisticated these last few years. Attacks happen on a much larger scale these days, targeting small towns, hospitals, and even K-12 schools. The hacking groups use complicated malware to get in and lock up those systems.

Ransomware groups like Lockbit have made several attacks and threats this year. And cyber has proven an increasingly crucial aspect of the war in Ukraine.

Dina Temple-Raston tells us the latest on the cyber attacks of 2023 and what we might expect in 2024.

