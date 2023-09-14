© 2023 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
What to know about Florida's conservative-backed alternative to the SAT

Published September 14, 2023 at 5:33 AM PDT

Students can now submit scores from the newly-approved Classical Learning Test (CLT) in applications to Florida’s 12 universities. The Christian and conservative-backed alternative to the SAT and ACT exams is the latest move by Gov. Ron DeSantis to overhaul Florida’s education system.

We speak with WUSF reporter Nancy Guan for more.

