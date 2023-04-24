© 2023 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Notice: We are experiencing network connectivity issues at our main studio. This is intermittently affecting our online stream and signal on 89.1 in Bakersfield. We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to resolve the issue.

Can you pull yourself up by your own bootstraps?: 'Bootstrapped' debunks American dream myth

Published April 24, 2023 at 5:40 AM PDT
An American flag waves. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
An American flag waves. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

How realistic is the image and the American myth of pulling yourself up by your own bootstraps? And what policies would actually help promote social mobility at a time when the wealth gap is widening and the middle class is shrinking?

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Alissa Quart, author of the book “Bootstrapped: Liberating Ourselves from the American Dream.” Quart is a journalist and the executive director of the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.