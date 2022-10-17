© 2022 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Mother-daughter bakers create a 6 foot Han Solo sculpture in bread

Published October 17, 2022 at 2:57 AM PDT

(SOUNDBITE OF JOHN WILLIAMS' "THE IMPERIAL MARCH (DARTH VADER'S THEME)")

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Mother-daughter team Hannalee and Catherine Pervan love baking, and they also love science fiction. Their latest creation combines both. It's a six-foot sculpture of Han Solo as he looked at the end of "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back." Remember, Han was frozen in carbonite, hands straining to reach out. The whole thing is made out of bread. They call it Pan Solo. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.