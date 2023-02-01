WATCH: KVPR's StoryCorps One Small Step Fresno Listening Event

Can we agree to disagree? Or do you believe we have more in common than what divides us?

For much of 2021, KVPR has been exploring these questions over the past 6 months in partnership with StoryCorps through One Small Step, a project that seeks to remind the country of the humanity in all of us — even those we disagree with politically. One Small Step conversations pair participants from different "sides of the aisle," giving them the opportunity to share their personal experiences and perspectives with each other.

On December 9th, 2021 KVPR and StoryCorps hosted a One Small Step online listening event, which you can watch on YouTube above. You’ll get a chance to listen to a selection of One Small Step conversations, hear from the participants as they reflect on their experience, and get some tips to have your own One Small Step conversation from project producer/facilitator Sonia Mehrmand and KVPR News Director Alice Daniel.

StoryCorps' One Small Step is made possible in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.