Young Artists Spotlight 2023: Bakersfield Youth Symphony Orchestra

This episode features the Bakersfield Youth Symphony Orchestra (BYSO), from a concert recorded June 11, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Fresno, and also pays homage to trumpeter Daniel Edwards, a former member of the BYSO and a past performer on Young Artists Spotlight, who died tragically from COVID in March 2021. We’ll hear Daniel Edwards’ appearance on YAS from March 2009. A centerpiece of the BYSO performance is the world premier of a work commissioned in honor of Daniel Edwards, composed by retired CSUB professor Doug Davis.

