Young Artists Spotlight 2023: Bakersfield Youth Symphony Orchestra

By David Aus
Published June 5, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT
Bakersfield Youth Symphony Orchestra

This episode features the Bakersfield Youth Symphony Orchestra (BYSO), from a concert recorded June 11, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Fresno, and also pays homage to trumpeter Daniel Edwards, a former member of the BYSO and a past performer on Young Artists Spotlight, who died tragically from COVID in March 2021. We’ll hear Daniel Edwards’ appearance on YAS from March 2009. A centerpiece of the BYSO performance is the world premier of a work commissioned in honor of Daniel Edwards, composed by retired CSUB professor Doug Davis.

David Aus
David Aus is the host of Sunday Night Jazz and Young Artists Spotlight on KVPR, as well as other special programs featuring the valley's local musicians and artists. He is also a social media and marketing specialist for KVPR. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, David Aus has lived in Michigan, Ohio, Texas, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco, before arriving in Fresno in 2002. Prior to joining KVPR, he spent many years as an on-air host at KFSR. When not on the air, David is a busy jazz pianist, composer, arranger and educator.
