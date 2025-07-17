© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Central Valley Roots
Central Valley Roots

California's last grizzly bear

By Joe Moore
Published July 17, 2025 at 10:00 AM PDT
A Grizzly bear on the California state flag
State of California
The state flag of California displays the image of a grizzly bear.

It’s the centerpiece of California’s flag, and is a key part of the state’s identity and history. But it hasn’t existed for over 100 years. Today on KVPR’s Central Valley Roots, the story of the California grizzly bear.

These days, you might encounter a black bear on a hiking trip in the Sierra. They’re big animals. They can weigh up to 500 pounds and can stand and walk upright for a short time. California currently has between 50,000 to 70,000 black bears. But they’re small when compared with the legendary California grizzly bear. These bears were giants, weighing up to 1,000 pounds, and able to run 35 miles an hour for short bursts. Before the Gold Rush, biologists estimate that California had as many as 10,000 grizzly bears. They became a part of California lore.

Today the Grizzly bear is California’s official state animal, but they went extinct a century ago. In 1922, a hunter in Fresno County shot what was claimed to be the last grizzly bear in the state, The last documented sighting of a California grizzly bear was in Sequoia National Park in 1924.

Today, some advocate for returning the grizzly bear to the Golden State, by reintroducing the species from populations in other states. It remains a controversial issue. Here’s one final note on today’s black bears and concerns about safety: the Department of Fish and Wildlife estimates that there have been only 12 documented bear attacks in California since 1980.

Joe Moore
Joe Moore is the President and General Manager of KVPR / Valley Public Radio. He has led the station through major programming changes, the launch of KVPR Classical and the COVID-19 pandemic. Under his leadership the station was named California Non-Profit of the Year by Senator Melissa Hurtado (2019), and won a National Edward R. Murrow Award for investigative reporting (2022).
