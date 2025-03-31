Mar. 31: Could Hazardous Waste Be Coming To A Landfill Near You?

Only two landfills in California are designated to handle hazardous waste – think batteries, propane tanks, and contaminated soil – and they’re both in the San Joaquin Valley. However, a new state proposal would allow more hazardous waste to be stored in municipal landfills. To capture multiple viewpoints on how the changes work and who would benefit, we spoke with Katie Butler, Director of the California Department of Toxic Substances Control, and Jane Williams, Executive Director of the nonprofit California Communities Against Toxics.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Thousands plan to march in Delano for Cesar Chavez Day, and California’s snowpack clocks in at slightly lower than average in the latest survey.