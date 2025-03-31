© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

Mar. 31: Could Hazardous Waste Be Coming To A Landfill Near You?

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published March 31, 2025 at 7:02 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

Only two landfills in California are designated to handle hazardous waste – think batteries, propane tanks, and contaminated soil – and they’re both in the San Joaquin Valley. However, a new state proposal would allow more hazardous waste to be stored in municipal landfills. To capture multiple viewpoints on how the changes work and who would benefit, we spoke with Katie Butler, Director of the California Department of Toxic Substances Control, and Jane Williams, Executive Director of the nonprofit California Communities Against Toxics.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Thousands plan to march in Delano for Cesar Chavez Day, and California’s snowpack clocks in at slightly lower than average in the latest survey.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden