July 17: Can The Central Valley’s Leading Food Bank Manage Effects Of The ‘Big Beautiful Bill?’
President Trump’s signature spending bill, the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” includes historic funding for military and immigration enforcement. But it also includes cuts to social spending on things such as food assistance and healthcare. How will that impact food access? In this episode, we speak with the Central California Food Bank CEO.
Plus, the latest news headlines: A Valley congressman is supporting a new immigration reform bill; and why there’s leadership turmoil in California City.