July 17: Can The Central Valley’s Leading Food Bank Manage Effects Of The ‘Big Beautiful Bill?’

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published July 17, 2025 at 5:00 AM PDT
President Trump’s signature spending bill, the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” includes historic funding for military and immigration enforcement. But it also includes cuts to social spending on things such as food assistance and healthcare. How will that impact food access? In this episode, we speak with the Central California Food Bank CEO.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A Valley congressman is supporting a new immigration reform bill; and why there’s leadership turmoil in California City.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
