Mar. 7: How Efforts To Cut Medicaid Could Affect The Central Valley

Republicans in Congress are zeroing in on Medicaid as they look to make big cuts to bring the federal budget in light with President Trump’s agenda. But the idea is not going over well with voters – including those in Republican districts. Today on the show, we get a sense of the role Medicaid plays on the ground. For that, we speak with Fresno area health researcher Tania Pacheco-Werner.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Democratic Rep. Jim Costa and Gov. Gavin Newsom spark controversy in their latest actions, and turmoil is brewing in the State Center Community College District.