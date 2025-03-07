© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Mar. 7: How Efforts To Cut Medicaid Could Affect The Central Valley

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published March 7, 2025 at 7:06 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe

Republicans in Congress are zeroing in on Medicaid as they look to make big cuts to bring the federal budget in light with President Trump’s agenda. But the idea is not going over well with voters – including those in Republican districts. Today on the show, we get a sense of the role Medicaid plays on the ground. For that, we speak with Fresno area health researcher Tania Pacheco-Werner.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Democratic Rep. Jim Costa and Gov. Gavin Newsom spark controversy in their latest actions, and turmoil is brewing in the State Center Community College District.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
